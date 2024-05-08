In a significant declaration, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has unveiled plans to bolster the Social Protection Authority's efforts to combat poverty and bolster social welfare across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) In a significant declaration, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has unveiled plans to bolster the Social Protection Authority's efforts to combat poverty and bolster social welfare across the province.

Central to this initiative is the introduction of a provincial-level socio-economic registry system, aimed at fostering accessibility and transparency within social welfare endeavors. Initial steps will involve seamless information exchange between the national socio-economic registry and the Government of Punjab.

He made this announcement in the 3rd session of the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Legislative business and Privatization here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting, attended by Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and relevant secretaries, addressed a comprehensive agenda encompassing fourteen key points. Notable among them were initiatives regarding the exchange of information between the Punjab government and the National Socio-economic Registry (NSER), the implementation of affordable housing schemes in peri-urban areas, and amendments to various legislative frameworks.

The Punjab Finance Minister added that under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a formal policy framework is being developed for the establishment of Working Women Hostels, providing essential support and protection to women employed away from their residences.

In tandem, endeavors are underway to ensure the availability of affordable housing in peri-urban areas, catering specifically to low-income individuals.

Furthermore, strategic measures are being implemented to establish waste management companies in various cities and furnish sanitation facilities at rural levels, emphasizing the government's commitment to bolstering economic development across the province.

The Minister, after verifying the agendas with the Law Department, directed the Women Development Department to enact necessary amendments in the Working Women Hostel policy. Additionally, the formulation of rules and regulations for private sector hospitals will be a pivotal aspect of the policy, addressing concerns regarding services and security in tandem with the expansion of hospital facilities.

Furthermore, the allocation and distribution of constructed affordable houses in peri-urban areas will be deliberated upon in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Moreover, approval was granted for the nomination of two technical experts in the Ravi Urban Development Authority, signifying concerted effort towards inclusive and strategic urban development.