Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trade House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has reaffirmed Punjab government's commitment to fostering business-friendly policies, promoting trade, and unlocking global investment opportunities.

He emphasized that substantial investments are being made to facilitate industrial growth and improve the ease of doing business across the province.

After inaugurating Azerbaijan Trade House here Tuesday, the Finance Minister termed it a landmark initiative that will significantly strengthen bilateral trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He highlighted that this platform will create new investment and business opportunities, allowing traders and entrepreneurs from both nations to expand their networks, increase trade volumes, and establish long-term economic partnerships.

He also highlighted Punjab’s investment-friendly policies, mentioning the Chief Minister’s Aasan Karobar Finance Scheme and Aasan Karobar Card as game-changing initiatives. These schemes aim to empower traders and industrialists by providing interest-free loans, with the government covering the markup costs. Additionally, Rs 48 billion has been allocated for the Aasan Karobar Card, ensuring financial support for small traders and businesses.

The minister elaborated Punjab’s efforts to modernize its industrial landscape. He stated that Rs 3 billion is being invested in the development of Garment City, which will boost the textile industry, enhance exports, and create thousands of jobs. Similarly, Rs 10 billion has been approved for the Central Business District, a strategic move to revitalize economic activity. Additionally, the National Security and Technology Institute (NSIT) is being established in Lahore to train world-class experts in Artificial Intelligence, Software Development, and Digital Finance, he added.

Inviting Azerbaijani investors to explore Punjab’s thriving market, the Finance Minister pointed out tremendous opportunities in textiles, agriculture, information technology, and energy sectors. He underscored that economic success is no longer just about increasing trade volumes - it is about leveraging technology, enhancing human capital, and fostering innovation.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan Trade House will serve as a cornerstone of economic cooperation, strengthening the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He reiterated Punjab’s commitment to fostering stronger trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.