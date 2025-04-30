- Home
- Business
- Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusivity in pre-budget c ..
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Highlights Reforms, Inclusivity In Pre-budget Consultative Workshop
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 08:28 PM
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that government is committed to prioritize Punjab’s development needs through a balanced approach for revenue generation and public expenditure
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said on Wednesday that government is committed to prioritize Punjab’s development needs through a balanced approach for revenue generation and public expenditure.
He was addressing the Pre-Budget Consultative Workshop for the fiscal year 2025–26 here. Organized by Punjab Finance Department in collaboration with the FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, the workshop aimed to foster an inclusive, transparent, and participatory budget-making process. A wide array of stakeholders including government officials, development partners, civil society, and academia participated in the event.
The Finance Minister emphasized key reforms which have contributed to improving fiscal governance. He highlighted that digital transformation within the Punjab Revenue Authority and the shift from annual rental value to capital value for urban property assessments have significantly enhanced revenue generation while reducing financial irregularities. Similarly, pension reforms have helped manage future financial liabilities more efficiently, while rationalizing agricultural subsidies has eliminated billions in circular debt — a significant achievement for the provincial government.
He further stated that public engagement in budget formulation is an established practice in Punjab. The government has consistently incorporated feedback from past consultations into budget decisions.
“No segment of society has ever been, nor will ever be, deprived of its fundamental needs under our governance,” he assured. “The Budget 2025–26 will truly reflect the aspirations and priorities of our people.
”
he added. "This workshop is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that the budget-making process is transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the voices of all citizens - especially those traditionally left unheard. The active involvement of civil society, academia, and development partners guarantees that public priorities remain central to our fiscal planning," he maintained.
Key thematic areas discussed during the workshop included education, health, social protection, agriculture, industry, justice, and local governance. Sector-specific breakout sessions focused on identifying budget priorities, with special attention to the needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities, non-Muslim minorities, and the transgender community.
Speaking at the event, Matt Clancy, Senior Governance Advisor at the FCDO, British High Commission Pakistan, stated, “Public participation in the budgeting process is critical to build trust in government. We are proud to support the Government of Punjab through the SNG Programme to make public finance more inclusive, transparent, and responsive to the real needs of citizens.”
Distinguished attendees included Ms. Khawar Mumtaz, former Chairperson, National Commission on the Status of Women; Umer Abbas Mela, Additional Finance Secretary (Budget); senior officials from key departments; and representatives from the World Bank, UNDP, FCDO, UNICEF, GIZ, LUMS, and Punjab University.
The workshop also featured the presentation of a three-year gender responsiveness analysis of Punjab’s budgets, conducted by the SNG Programme, highlighting investment trends in the social sectors.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
'Anadolu Creator Lab' launched at NUST as symbol of Turkiye-Pakistan technologic ..
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusivity in pre-budget c ..3 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar assures protection of workers rights41 minutes ago
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports51 minutes ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to review technological advancements, industrial development3 hours ago
-
Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 3,545 points11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment4 hours ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-257 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization8 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development9 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago