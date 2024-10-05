Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman terms commerce as backbone of economy

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Saturday said that commerce was the backbone of any thriving economy, with commerce graduates playing a pivotal role in shaping its future
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Saturday said that commerce was the backbone of any thriving economy, with commerce graduates playing a pivotal role in shaping its future.
Addressing the graduation ceremony for the 2023-24 batch of Hailey College of Commerce, Punjab University here, he noted that Pakistan's successful economic policies, investment opportunities, and trade markets heavily rely on the expertise of commerce graduates. Whether they pursue careers in finance, manage their own businesses, or work in the public or private sectors, their individual achievements will contribute significantly to strengthening the national economy.
The minister highlighted that the Punjab government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment to promote economic growth. Alongside traditional education, young people are being provided with opportunities for professional and technical training to prepare them for the evolving demands of the economy. He praised graduates who show vision and are unafraid of exploring new ideas, stating that such individuals are the future leaders of Pakistan.
He underscored that today’s graduates are the leaders of tomorrow, and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is launching landmark initiatives to support their development.
Recently, the Chief Minister inaugurated the "High Achievers Scholarship Programme," following earlier efforts to assist students with transportation by providing motorcycle purchase schemes. Additionally, top-performing students in matriculation and intermediate exams have been awarded laptops and substantial cash prizes, all aimed at motivating students to pursue higher education.
Congratulating the graduates of Hailey College, the minister expressed confidence that they would uphold the education, training, and values they acquired and apply them to meet the challenges ahead, both for themselves and the nation. He advised the graduates to practice integrity in their professional lives and always remain compassionate, adding that honesty is the foundation of all strong economies worldwide.
Other speakers at the event included Punjab University Vice Chancellor Muhammad Ali, Commerce College Principal Hafiz Zafar Ahmed, Navy College Principal Admiral Azhar Muhammad, Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Zeeshan, and President of the Old Helians Association, Professor Zulfiqar Bora. The minister also presented awards to outstanding graduates.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the principal of Hailey College of Commerce thanked the minister for his participation and presented him with a commemorative souvenir.
