Punjab finance minister pays glowing tribute to Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman saluted the courage and faith-driven commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces.

“Once again, India attempted an unprovoked attack under the cover of darkness and false allegations. And once again, it faced a resounding defeat. Our forces responded with unmatched precision and bravery, securing a historic 0-6 victory,” he added.

He was addressing a solemn thanksgiving ceremony here at Government Graduate College Shad Bagh on Thursday. The event was held to mark the successful culmination of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus, and to honor the unwavering resolve, strategic brilliance, and supreme sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in thwarting hostile intentions.

A large number of students, faculty members, and local dignitaries participated in the event.

Provincial Finance Minister emphasized that while India surpasses Pakistan in size, resources, and population, its advantages pale before the steadfast faith and determination of the Pakistani military. “Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsus stands as an unforgettable counter to India’s Operation Sindoor—a triumph of spirit and strategy that will be remembered for generations,” he stated.

Highlighting the cohesive national response, he said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, the public, and the media stood united in the face of aggression. He praised the role of the Pakistani media for countering misinformation with facts, saying:

“Our media stood its ground, informing the public with responsibility and dignity. In contrast, Indian media misled its own people with false narratives and has become an object of international ridicule for its baseless propaganda.”

Paying homage to the martyrs, he added, “We are a nation that does not fear death in the pursuit of truth. Our martyrs live eternally in our hearts, and their sacrifices define our identity.

”

He applauded the role of the Pakistan Air Force and extended congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on being honored with the title of Field Marshal, stating that the nation fully trusts its military leadership.

Recalling the legacy of his party’s leadership, he said, “It was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power despite global pressure. Today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are carrying forward that same vision to lead Pakistan on the path of progress.”

He expressed confidence in the country’s direction, noting that Pakistan’s economy is stabilizing, institutions are strengthening, and inflation is gradually declining. “These developments are evidence that Pakistan is in safe and capable hands,” he added.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the people of North Lahore, promising transformational development over the next three years. “Not a single road in North Lahore will remain broken. There will be no piles of garbage or sewerage problems. We will change the map of North Lahore,” he assured.

Students honored the armed forces through heartfelt speeches and national songs. Commending their enthusiasm, the Minister announced cash prizes for participating students and inaugurated a tree plantation initiative as part of the Clean and Green campaign.

He listened to the concerns of the college administration and assured them of full support in resolving infrastructural gaps. Concluding his address, the Minister appreciated the college's management for organizing the ceremony and emphasized the importance of commemorating such national moments.

He said, "Living nations preserve their identity by celebrating their milestones. We will continue to mark May 10 each year as a day of gratitude.”