UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor Greets Iftikhar Malik For Becoming SAARC Chamber President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:31 PM

Punjab Governor greets Iftikhar Malik for becoming SAARC chamber president

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday congratulated veteran business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for becoming president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for two years term and hoped that he will continue to exploit his potentials for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday congratulated veteran business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for becoming president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) for two years term and hoped that he will continue to exploit his potentials for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asia.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar extended his felicitation to Iftikhar Ali Malik by telephone and expressed his hope that Iftikhar Ali Malik would utilize his best abilities to bring closer the SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade.

He further said that his nomination was a proof of his untiring efforts for the business community of the region.

Sarwar said there is also dire need of extending cooperation at maximum level among the member states and steps should be taken to defeat the deadly Coronavirus collectively besides chalking out a long-term economic recovery plan for the region.

He said our greatest concern is the potential of the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems coupled with a bleak economy which are ill-prepared to deal with it.

The governor hoped that Iftikhar Malik would play his role to bring all the South Asian countries on one page regarding the issue of dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to improving trade relations among SAARC countries including India to make South Asia the most economically integrated region in the world. "South Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, but it is also one of the least integrated, as its intra-regional trade accounts for just 5 percent of total trade, compared with 25 percent in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN)," he added.

Muhammad Sarwar said the present government of PTI led by Prime Minster Imran Khan was fully committed to restoring peace and ensuring prosperity in the SAARC region and at the same time, Pakistan wants to maintain her foreign and trade relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.

Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed his gratitude for this felicitation to Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and he said that with a view to ensuring trade facilitation in the region the problems regarding SAARC visa sticker, removal of trade barriers including acceptance of standard certificate, limitations of infrastructure in the land ports, should be removed.

He further said Pakistan always strives to make SAARC an important vehicle for regional cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality and still remained committed to SAARC objectives.

He also emphasized on restructuring production and export processes to improve trans-boundary trade in South Asia.

He said the crisis was an opportunity to put aside traditional concerns and take joint action. "Short-term collaboration to fight the pandemic could bring longer-term benefits by strengthening regional institutions, improving regional infrastructure and connectivity , advancing trade policy, and developing cross-boundary solutions to shared issues," he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Governor Business Punjab Vehicle Same Chamber Visa Commerce All Government Industry Best Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in Artificial Intelli ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey have identity of views on Kashmir ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Denounces Houthi Ballistic Missile At ..

19 minutes ago

OIC Participates in the 40th Session of the Commit ..

19 minutes ago

'Govt striving to protect nation from coronavirus' ..

1 minute ago

Japan to Restrict Foreign Investments in Medical-R ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.