Punjab Governor Invites Saudi Investors To Invest In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Sardar Saleem Haider says the government is committed to boost foreign investment in the country.
LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday invited Saudi investors to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.
Talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saedd Al-Malki in Lahore, he said the government is committed to boost foreign investment in the country.
The Governor said Special Investment Facilitation Council is providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.
He said Pakistani people and government are tied with Saudi Arabia in a relation of love and respect.
On this occasion, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia has declared Pakistan as his second home. He appreciated the role of Pakistani work force in building and progress of Saudi Arabia.
Both leaders discussed ways to boost Pak-Saudi bilateral ties and Saudi investment in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
More Stories From Business
-
Kyrgyzstan still ideal country for medical education of foreign students: Kyrgyz Ambassador26 minutes ago
-
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 20247 hours ago
-
Petrol prices cut by Rs.4.74 per liter15 hours ago
-
APCC reviews annual plan, projects GDP growth at 3.6% for FY2024-2516 hours ago
-
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May16 hours ago
-
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged16 hours ago
-
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight17 hours ago
-
Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan needs stakeholders attention: Experts18 hours ago
-
Prices of gold soar in Lahore17 hours ago
-
PAKSAT-MM1 launch marks new era of Pak-China space technology cooperation: Ahsan19 hours ago