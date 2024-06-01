Open Menu

Punjab Governor Invites Saudi Investors To Invest In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

Sardar Saleem Haider says the government is committed to boost foreign investment in the country.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Saturday invited Saudi investors to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saedd Al-Malki in Lahore, he said the government is committed to boost foreign investment in the country.

The Governor said Special Investment Facilitation Council is providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.

He said Pakistani people and government are tied with Saudi Arabia in a relation of love and respect.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia has declared Pakistan as his second home. He appreciated the role of Pakistani work force in building and progress of Saudi Arabia.

Both leaders discussed ways to boost Pak-Saudi bilateral ties and Saudi investment in Pakistan.

