Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, KPK inaugurate FPCCI new office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurated the new regional office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), here on Monday.

On the occasion, both the governors congratulated to FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Muhammad Suleman Chawla, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Naseer Hyatt Magoo and Vice President Shaukat Omarson on the construction of the state of the art new building of FPCCI.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the business community faced problems due to Letters of Credit (LCs) and containers stuck at the ports. The country's business community paid taxes and revenue accumulated to run the country's affairs. The business community felt its duty to pay taxes, he added.

Balighur Rehman paid tribute to the FPCCI President for working on research and development, and said that FPCCI's research work was commendable. By 2018, the country was developing and inflation was meagre. At that time, the government was facing a debt burden.

Now, along with political stability, trust was needed and the country was facing the problem of food security and terrorism again, he added.

Haji Ghulam Ali said, "We all have to work together for the strengthening of the country.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Suleman Chawla, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Mian Anjum Nisar said in their addresses that for the first time in the history of the FPCCI, the FPCCI Policy Board Pak-GCC Free Trade Agreement presented the framework to the federal commerce ministry. They said the business leaders were constantly in touch with the Ministry of Commerce to persuade the Business Community's suggestions. Federal Ministry of Commerce had requested the policy board service on three more different sides, like the policy board's research work.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi requested the Governor Punjab to work for the betterment of agriculture. "Pakistan is an agricultural country, but we are importing wheat and cotton," he argued. The agricultural revolution would bring billions of Dollars to the country and also help reduce imports, he added.