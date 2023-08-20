Punjab Governor praises Iftikhar Ali Malik for 50 years of dedicated service to the business community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Eng Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Sunday eulogized the 50-year-long matchless meritorious services of octogenarian trade leader of South Asia former President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik for serving the business community selflessly with utmost dedication.

Balighur Rehman extended his heartfelt congratulations on his retirement from a distinguished 50-year career in trade politics, said a news release issued here.

He said, "His unparalleled dedication and unwavering commitment to service have left an indelible mark on our national trade landscape." He said, "His remarkable record of not availing a single benefit, perk, TA/DA or free lodging and traveling during his extensive international and domestic tours is a testament to his integrity and selflessness.

" He said, "His unique example has set the bar high for ethical leadership and has inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps." Governor further stated, "His tenure as the former President of the SAARC Chamber, Federation of Pakistan Chamber, and Lahore Chamber has been marked by his relentless pursuit of excellence and tireless efforts to uplift the business community." He said, "As you step into this new chapter of your life, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your service and dedication and your legacy will continue to inspire us all.""May your retirement be filled with happiness, relaxation, and the joy of a life well-lived coupled with good health," he added.