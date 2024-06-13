Open Menu

Punjab Govt Allocates Rs 143b For Roads Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Punjab govt allocates Rs 143b for roads sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that PML-N government always focused on expansion of roads network and keeping its track record in this connection, the present government has allocated a hefty grant of Rs 143 billion for roads sector.

In his budget speech on the floor of Punjab Assembly here, he elaborated that out the roads sector development budget, Rs 58 billion would be spent on the ongoing 528 developmental schemes.

In addition to this, he said, Rs 296 billion would be spent on construction and rehabilitation of 2,380 kilometers roads across the province, while old and dilapidated roads would be rehabilitated through 483 schemes with a total cost of Rs 135 billion. He said the Multan-Vehari Road and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road projects has been pending over the last few years but the present government is going to allocate Rs 6 billion for these projects.

The minister said that development of south Punjab is the top priority of the present government as ‘we believe that development of Punjab is hinges on the development of its southern parts.’ On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he mentioned, a colossal grant has been allocated for the south Punjab in the development budget 2024-25.

Under the Roads Rehabilitation Programme, 684 kilometers long roads would be constructed and rehabilitated in the south Punjab, he said and added that Muzaffargarh-Alipur Punjnad-Tarada Muhammad Panah Road construction and restoration project would be completed with a cost of Rs 31.48 billion, while Multan-Vehari Road project would be completed with a cost of Rs 13 billion.

