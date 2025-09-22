Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad

Malik Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning and Development, has assured that he will personally play his role for the establishment of a much-needed dedicated industrial estate in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Malik Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Planning and Development, has assured that he will personally play his role for the establishment of a much-needed dedicated industrial estate in Islamabad.

He urged the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) leadership to complete its homework at the earliest so the project could be pursued effectively,said a release issued on Monday.

He said this while visiting ICCI to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President of ICCI.

Malik Shahbaz Khokhar said the business community is the true engine of economic growth and the Punjab Government is fully determined to facilitate them by addressing their challenges.

The Punjab Government, he added, is simplifying regulatory compliances by reducing licensing requirements for smooth and unhindered growth of trade and industry. He mentioned that in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, initiatives for Clean Punjab and city beautification are also in full swing to provide a healthier and more attractive environment for citizens. He added that effective action against encroachments is underway to reclaim public spaces and enhance the urban environment.

Earlier in his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood appreciated the governance reforms in Punjab under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz. He highlighted the urgent need for the creation of a dedicated Industrial zone for Islamabad for the growth of businesses and attracting investments.

He also mentioned the difficulties of the real estate sector, particularly with the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in issuing No Objection Certificates (NoCs).

He said removing such hurdles was vital to stop capital flight and create a truly business-friendly environment.

Sardar Tahir further emphasized that with the rapid population growth in major cities, the government must develop forward-looking strategies in consultation with the business community to ensure sustainable development and urban planning.

ICCI Senior Vice President, Tahir Ayub, briefed the visiting MPA on ICCI’s efforts for the business community and stressed the need for Punjab Government’s support in ensuring a more conducive environment for businesses.

The meeting was also attended by ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Aftab Gujjar, Naveed Satti, former Executive Member Rana Qaisar Shehzad, General Secretary IEAA Zahid Rafiq, and others.