Punjab Govt Believes In Inclusive Growth, Social Sector Development: Hashim

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

Punjab government truly believes in the philosophy of inclusive growth and social sector development while education and health sector reforms will be instrumental in putting the province of Punjab on the right track of composite economic growth

Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht stated this while addressing a pre-budget workshop organised by the finance department in partnership with FCDO's UK, Sub-National Governance Programme on Monday.

The minister said the government was led by example; and through prudential management on the current side, had ensured that service delivery was not impacted. He said the government had tried hard to maintain the current side and reduced-fat, where it was needed, so that service delivery was not affected. The universal health coverage would be available in Punjab, the most populous province by the end of this year, ensuring that the economic dividends of a healthy population are jointly reaped, he announced.

Hashim Bakht said the finance department started the inclusive budgeting approach last year, and consolidated the efforts this year, as this govt sincerely understands that all planning and budgeting should meet the needs and true aspirations of the citizens.

He also thanked the SNG team for the support provided to the government. on key reform interventions.

FCDO UK representative Alex Ballinger said the UK government is committed to partnering with the Punjab government to improve the lives of the citizens. Chairman P&D board and finance secretary reiterated that inclusive planning and budgeting is a top priority of the provincial government.

Government representatives, development and UN agencies, academia and civil society organisations led breakout group discussions to formulate recommendations for the budget 2021-22.

