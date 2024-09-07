Open Menu

Punjab Govt Claims Provision Of Relief On Electricity Bills

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 04:37 PM

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

The relief, announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month, aims to reduce the financial burden on those consuming between 200 to 500 units of electricity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has claimed provision of relief in electricity bills for Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) consumers.

The relief, announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month, aims to reduce the financial burden on those consuming between 200 to 500 units of electricity.

In July, Nawaz Sharif declared that the Punjab government would lower the electricity tariff by Rs14 per unit for eligible consumers. The relief is being applied to bills issued for August and September, as part of the government’s commitment to easing the economic strain on citizens.

Punjab’s Minister of Information, Azma Bokhari, took to social media to share an image of a bill with the relief applied, captioning it, “Good news for the people of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz fulfilled the promise made to the public. “Alhamdulillah, our Chief Minister is providing every possible relief to the citizens,” said Azma.

LESCO consumers have now started receiving their revised bills, with the relief clearly printed. One consumer posted their bill online, showing the details of the provincial government’s contribution.

The bill read: “Your current bill is Rs18,136, out of which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid Rs5,418. The remaining amount due is Rs 12,718.”

The relief is expected to benefit a significant number of households across Punjab, offering much-needed financial ease as the government continues its efforts to support the public amid rising utility costs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Punjab Social Media July August September Government Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

3 hours ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

4 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

8 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

22 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

23 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

24 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

1 day ago

More Stories From Business