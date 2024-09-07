Punjab Govt Claims Provision Of Relief On Electricity Bills
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2024 | 04:37 PM
The relief, announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month, aims to reduce the financial burden on those consuming between 200 to 500 units of electricity.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has claimed provision of relief in electricity bills for Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) consumers.
The relief, announced by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last month, aims to reduce the financial burden on those consuming between 200 to 500 units of electricity.
In July, Nawaz Sharif declared that the Punjab government would lower the electricity tariff by Rs14 per unit for eligible consumers. The relief is being applied to bills issued for August and September, as part of the government’s commitment to easing the economic strain on citizens.
Punjab’s Minister of Information, Azma Bokhari, took to social media to share an image of a bill with the relief applied, captioning it, “Good news for the people of Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz fulfilled the promise made to the public. “Alhamdulillah, our Chief Minister is providing every possible relief to the citizens,” said Azma.
LESCO consumers have now started receiving their revised bills, with the relief clearly printed. One consumer posted their bill online, showing the details of the provincial government’s contribution.
The bill read: “Your current bill is Rs18,136, out of which Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid Rs5,418. The remaining amount due is Rs 12,718.”
The relief is expected to benefit a significant number of households across Punjab, offering much-needed financial ease as the government continues its efforts to support the public amid rising utility costs.
