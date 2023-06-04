UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Committed To Promoting Industry: SM Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Punjab govt committed to promoting industry: SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer said on Sunday that the government was committed to promoting industrial sector through proactive policies.

He also emphasised that seamless continuation of industrial production activities by addressing industry-related issues was a priority.

He expressed these views while addressing the New MJF Lines Club event. A large number of industrialists and businessmen attended the club's event and also elected SM Tanveer as president of the New MJF Lions Club, according to Industries Department spokesman here.

The caretaker minister said the government was extending full cooperation to industrialists and traders, recognising the collective responsibility of every individual in uplifting the country from its challenging economic circumstances.

He noted that the Lions Club had made significant strides in philanthropic endeavours, exemplified by the commendable allocation of 248 houses to those affected by the last year floods.

Highlighting the significant youth population of the country, SM Tanveer underscored the government's multifaceted initiatives aimed at empowering the youth and securing a better future for them.

"Through collaborative efforts, the nation is poised to overcome its prevailing economic challenges," he added.

SM Tanveer also stressed proactive stance of the government in resolving industrial sector issues and affirmed an unwavering commitment to serving individuals involved in the field of industry and commerce, resolving their concerns promptly. "Enhancing revenue streams is vital for improving the economy, and the government is undertaking pragmatic measures to bolster revenue generation, with a particular emphasis on fostering revenue-based industries," he maintained.

Later, in separate meetings with delegations of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), and Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan, SM Tanveer highlighted the country's economic situation, concerns pertinent to industrialists, and the overall industry. The dialogue also encompassed strategies to enhance the country's exports, highlighting the importance of increasing revenue for overall economic improvement.

