Punjab govt considering to reduce land conversion charges for industry: Secy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary for Housing, Urban development & Public Health Engineering Zafar Nasrullah on Friday said the Punjab government was considering to reduce land conversion charges for industry.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) while LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and LCCI EC Member were also present on the occasion.

The Secretary said there was shortage of 11 to 12 millions housing units in Pakistan and about 5 millions were required in Punjab province. He said the government had already announced package for the construction sector. It was a best time for the business community to invest in this sector and earn huge profit, he added.

He said the government was committed to serve the business community, adding that all projects could be completed only with the help of private sector. He said that public-private partnership was a key to success. He said that all provincial departments were available to serve the business community.

He added that a committee was already working for the revision of WASA water tariff for the industry and government wanted to facilitate the business community to the maximum.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Naya Pakistan Housing Program which aimed at completing an uphill task had given some hope to such people who could only dream to have their own house.

The LCCI President said that other than banks, the private sector had got important role to play in the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that housing Sector can be developed with the adequate support of the Financial Institutions. The Housing Finance in Pakistan was even less than 1% of GDP while in the regional countries it was around 10%.

Mian Tariq Misbah mentioned that the WASA water tariff for Industrial and Commercial users for extracting water through tube-wells was set at the rate of Rs.100,000 per month for 1 cusec which was considerably higher as compared to other cities in Punjab, adding that it was worth mentioning that the water tariff in Faisalabad was Rs 13,000 per month for Textile Processing units and Rs 19,320 per month for general industry. The WASA water tariff for Lahore needed to be rationalized.

He lauded the cooperation extended by PHA to Lahore Chamber in carrying out the initiative of a hundred thousand trees in Lahore.

Nasir Hameed Khan and Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that LCCI had already established several important help desks of various government departments under one roof, adding that the main motive of LCCI behind these initiatives was to serve the members and create Ease of Doing Business for them.

LDA DG announced to set up a help desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.