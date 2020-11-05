UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Decides To Cut Flour Prices Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:44 PM

Punjab govt decides to cut flour prices down

The  Sources say that the government will cut down  Rs 60 price as per 20 kilogram flour—which is currently available against 840 in Sahulat Bazaars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Punjab government decided to cut down rates of flour, the sources said on Thursday.

The said that the price of 20 kilogram flour would be reduced Rs. 60.

A bag of 20 kg flour would be sold at Rs 800

The sources said that Punjab government would consult Federal government regarding its decision to reduce prices of flour.

It may be mentioned here that 20 kg flour was now being sold against Rs 840 in Sahulat Bazaar

On the other hand, a bag of 20kg flour is now being sold at Rs. 840 in Sahulat Bazaars.

The rates of breads and naan were different at local tandoors (bread ovens) and restaurant as some were charging Rs 8 and others Rs 10.

The flour was not available in many areas for the public that caused huge problems.

