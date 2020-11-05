Punjab govt decides to cut flour prices down

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Punjab government decided to cut down rates of flour, the sources said on Thursday.

A bag of 20 kg flour would be sold at Rs 800

The sources said that Punjab government would consult Federal government regarding its decision to reduce prices of flour.

The rates of breads and naan were different at local tandoors (bread ovens) and restaurant as some were charging Rs 8 and others Rs 10.

The flour was not available in many areas for the public that caused huge problems.