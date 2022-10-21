UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Facilitating Small Traders: Sr Minister Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Punjab govt facilitating small traders: Sr Minister Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to small traders across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide maximum facilities to small traders across the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders, here at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The delegation was led by Mian Zafar Iqbal, president Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Faisalabad.

During the meeting, the issues being faced by traders and industrialists were discussed. The delegation presented demands for cess and property tax, setting up of a furniture city in Sargodha, power-looms, connecting the industrial estate of Vehari with the Motorway, and land for offices of chambers in industrial estates.

The senior provincial minister assured the delegation of solving legitimate problems of traders and industrialists on a priority basis.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the loan limit would be increased from Rs 10 million to 20 million. He directed the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Managing Director to take necessary steps to increase the loan limit to 20 million.The senior provincial minister also ordered for reviewing construction of the approach road to connect the Vehari Industrial Estate with the Motorway.

He said that 24 small industrial estates had been set up across Punjab and the policy of 100 per cent colonisation of industrial estates was beginning implemented.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Faisalabad Punjab Motorway Road Sargodha Vehari Chamber All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing San ..

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions on Haitian Criminal Gro ..

1 minute ago
 Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mus ..

Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mushtaq Ghani

1 minute ago
 Paradigm shift at policy level required to ensure ..

Paradigm shift at policy level required to ensure national food security: Speake ..

1 minute ago
 Austin in Call With Shoigu Emphasizes Importance o ..

Austin in Call With Shoigu Emphasizes Importance of Communication Amid Ukraine C ..

1 minute ago
 Austin in Call With Reznikov Reiterates US Commitm ..

Austin in Call With Reznikov Reiterates US Commitment to Supporting Ukraine - Pe ..

1 minute ago
 European Commission President Says EU Planning to ..

European Commission President Says EU Planning to Appoint Special Envoy for Sanc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.