Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The government of Punjab on Monday hosted a dinner in honor of the delegation from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute, Tehran.

The event marked the 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and celebrated his universal message of humanity, love, and cultural and religious harmony.

The 31-member delegation, led by the President of the ECO Cultural Institute, Saad Khan, comprised representatives from Iran, Afghanistan, Egypt, Kuwait, Spain, and the United Kingdom, many of whom also participated in the International Iqbal Conference 2024.

On behalf of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the distinguished guests were warmly received by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari, and Minister for education Rana Sikandar.

Addressing the guests, the Finance Minister expressed his delight at welcoming international delegates to Lahore and emphasized the honor of hosting such a culturally significant event.

The Finance Minister reflected on Allama Iqbal’s philosophy, highlighting his ideals of patriotism, freedom, equality, and fraternity. He noted that Iqbal regarded racism as a form of idolatry and championed a universal message of respect for humanity to counter materialism. He lamented that economic exploitation had stripped nations of their sense of direction, stressing the urgent need to promote Iqbal’s timeless message of love and harmony.

The minister commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her efforts in spreading Iqbal’s teachings and nurturing the youth in line with his vision, describing the event as a successful step in sharing Iqbal’s message with the world.

Saad Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute, praised the hospitality of the Punjab Government and expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for facilitating this unique opportunity to connect global Iqbal scholars with Punjab. He acknowledged the exceptional arrangements and extended his heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister for her visionary leadership.

The dinner was attended by several notable figures, including the Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Information, Additional Secretary Culture, Director General Public Relations Punjab, Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan, Administrator of Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, as well as prominent professors and researchers from various universities.

The event was a testament to the Punjab Government’s commitment to fostering international cultural exchange and preserving Allama Iqbal’s legacy as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.