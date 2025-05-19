Punjab Govt Making Efforts To Preserve Heritage: Bhutta
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Planning and Development Board Member Dr. Ehsan Bhutta Monday assured that the Punjab government is doing its utmost to preserve and promote heritage and local heroes
Addressing on the occasion of International Museums day celebrations at Heritage building Poonch House here, he disclosed that two more galleries in the name of Sir Shadi Lal and Ilm Deen Shaheed in GCT Lytton Road are being established.
DG Industries Asif Ali Farrukh, Director Museum Fauzia Quershi, Manager TDCP Dogar, Consultants Industries Department Malik Maqsood and Muhammad Hassan along with officers of DG Industries office were also present.
All the speakers highlighted the importance of museums, galleries heritage building Poonch House, efforts of Baghat Singh.
Dr. Ehsan Bhutta further said that more than 1200 Sikhs from Europe and Canada visited Poonch House/ Baghat Singh Gallery. He added that they all appreciated Punjab government and Industries Department (Ex Secretary Industries and DG Industries) for such a nice initiative which is being appreciated through out the world.
At the end, D.G. Industries thanked Member P& D and government of the Punjab for such wonderful efforts.
