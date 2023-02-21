UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt May Assist ICCI To Establish Industrial Estate: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Punjab Govt may assist ICCI to establish industrial estate: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department S M Tanveer on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for the establishment of an industrial estate in the Islamabad region.

He assured that the Punjab Government would soon send a team to conduct a survey of land and prepare a feasibility study for the implementation of the project at a place near Islamabad.

He was talking to an ICCI delegation led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, which called on him.

S M Tanveer said he was planning to hold a roundtable discussion with the chambers of commerce & industry of Punjab to discuss the key issues of the business community and assured that the ICCI would also be invited to get its input.

He said being the capital's chamber, the ICCI should play a lead role in resolving the issues of the business community.

He emphasised that the business community should give concrete and workable recommendations that would help resolve issues and facilitate the growth of business activities.   Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, on the occasion, said many potential investors were ready to set up industries in Islamabad for which a new industrial zone was a key requirement.

He urged the Punjab Government to assist the ICCI in setting up the project by allocating suitable land at a place with easy access to the twin cities.

He said the industrial zone would attract investment, promote industrialization, generate additional tax revenue, increase exports, and create more jobs in the region.

The ICCI president stressed that consistent government policies were important for long-term investment in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Lead Chamber Commerce Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food securit ..

Sharjah, Costa Rica explore trade and food security collaboration

3 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory ..

Janhvi Kapoor writes heart-touching note in memory of her mother Sridevi

36 minutes ago
 PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader a ..

PTI demands appointment of new opposition leader ahead of NAB Chiefâ€™s selectio ..

53 minutes ago
 Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

Two Levies personnel martyred in Mastung district

1 hour ago
 FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss w ..

FNC Speaker, Speaker of Senate of Canada discuss ways to strengthen parliamentar ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.