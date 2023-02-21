Punjab Govt may assist ICCI to establish industrial estate: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department S M Tanveer on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for the establishment of an industrial estate in the Islamabad region.

He assured that the Punjab Government would soon send a team to conduct a survey of land and prepare a feasibility study for the implementation of the project at a place near Islamabad.

He was talking to an ICCI delegation led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, which called on him.

S M Tanveer said he was planning to hold a roundtable discussion with the chambers of commerce & industry of Punjab to discuss the key issues of the business community and assured that the ICCI would also be invited to get its input.

He said being the capital's chamber, the ICCI should play a lead role in resolving the issues of the business community.

He emphasised that the business community should give concrete and workable recommendations that would help resolve issues and facilitate the growth of business activities. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, on the occasion, said many potential investors were ready to set up industries in Islamabad for which a new industrial zone was a key requirement.

He urged the Punjab Government to assist the ICCI in setting up the project by allocating suitable land at a place with easy access to the twin cities.

He said the industrial zone would attract investment, promote industrialization, generate additional tax revenue, increase exports, and create more jobs in the region.

The ICCI president stressed that consistent government policies were important for long-term investment in the country.