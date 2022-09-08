Punjab govt providing comprehensive business environment to attract investment: Aslam Iqbal

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Punjab government had a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan by providing a comprehensive business environment across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Punjab government had a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan by providing a comprehensive business environment across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab.

He expressed these views while addressing the meetup ceremony in the honour of the business investors, developers and industry thought leaders here organized by Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab) in association with Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, Public Health and Engineering, to strengthen the business relations and ties with existing & potential investors at CBD Punjab.

The Senior Provincial Minister said that a business hub like CBD Punjab had its own unique significance in the development of the province, adding that the project was fully supported by the government of Punjab and "We believe that this project will take Pakistan to new heights".

He further added, "The authority has achieved great milestones in a short time span which is the reason that we have expanded its jurisdiction all over Punjab".

He requested the investors to come forward and start their projects in CBD Punjab.

The LCBDDA Chief Executive Officer briefed about ongoing and future projects of CBD Punjab. He stated that "CBD Punjab is a celebrated success, and it is only due to the trust of the business community," adding, "We have already achieved our first-year target and have aimed higher for the upcoming year".

He said that the expansion of CBD Punjab to all over the province was the trust of the Punjab government in the authority, adding that this expansion would give new heights to the development pace of Punjab.

The event was attended by Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, LCBDDA Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin, LCBDDA Chief Operating Officer Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Skill Development Ahmed Javed Qazi, Chairman PBIT Asif Jah, senior representation of the business community, other government officials, foreign diplomats, real estate developers & industry thought leaders along with directorate heads of LCBDDA.