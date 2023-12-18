Open Menu

Punjab Govt Takes Measures To Resolve Problems Of Business Community: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Punjab govt takes measures to resolve problems of business community: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment, Skills Development/Energy and Agriculture Punjab SM Tanveer has said that the Punjab government has introduced business-friendly facilities to resolve the problems of business community

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment, Skills Development/Energy and Agriculture Punjab SM Tanveer has said that the Punjab government has introduced business-friendly facilities to resolve the problems of business community.

The establishment of Business Facilitation Centers is a link of this chain, he added.

Policies will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders to increase exports and strengthen the economy, he said and added that business activities will be promoted and the wheel of economy will move forward.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting with the officials of different trade associations in Sialkot.

SM Tanveer said that the business community has to play its role to get the country out of economic challenges.

He said that the business community of Sialkot is a role model for other business communities of the country.

He said that Sialkot is earning valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting 3 billion Dollars annually.

The Provincial Minister said that Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat are the golden triangle, the products made here are of world standard and are in demand all over the world.

He said that land has been acquired for surgical city in Sialkot.

Earlier, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer along with Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal visited the proposed project of Business Facilitation Center at Anwar Club Auditorium.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner briefed the Provincial Minister about the Facilitation Center.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik was also present on this occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber Gold Commerce All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed A ..

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram for collective efforts fo ..

1 minute ago
 DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

DC Sanghar urges effective anti-polio drive

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appro ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves desilting of 15300 miles l ..

1 minute ago
 Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

Memorial reference for Ahmed Salim on Tuesday

9 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N believes in country's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

Work on 36 city roads to be started soon: Dr Jamal

11 minutes ago
SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimit ..

SC dismisses BHC verdict about changing in delimitations

11 minutes ago
 Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nominati ..

Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nomination papers for NA, Provincial A ..

11 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terro ..

Pak, Iran FMs discuss Gaza situation, recent terrorist attack in Iran

11 minutes ago
 Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

14 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies fo ..

RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housi ..

14 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS ..

Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS discuss election arrangements

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business