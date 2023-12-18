Punjab govt takes measures to resolve problems of business community: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment, Skills Development/Energy and Agriculture Punjab SM Tanveer has said that the Punjab government has introduced business-friendly facilities to resolve the problems of business community

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment, Skills Development/Energy and Agriculture Punjab SM Tanveer has said that the Punjab government has introduced business-friendly facilities to resolve the problems of business community.

The establishment of Business Facilitation Centers is a link of this chain, he added.

Policies will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders to increase exports and strengthen the economy, he said and added that business activities will be promoted and the wheel of economy will move forward.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting with the officials of different trade associations in Sialkot.

SM Tanveer said that the business community has to play its role to get the country out of economic challenges.

He said that the business community of Sialkot is a role model for other business communities of the country.

He said that Sialkot is earning valuable foreign exchange for the country by exporting 3 billion Dollars annually.

The Provincial Minister said that Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat are the golden triangle, the products made here are of world standard and are in demand all over the world.

He said that land has been acquired for surgical city in Sialkot.

Earlier, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer along with Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal visited the proposed project of Business Facilitation Center at Anwar Club Auditorium.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner briefed the Provincial Minister about the Facilitation Center.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik was also present on this occasion.