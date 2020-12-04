Punjab govt to facilitate ICCI in establishment of industrial estate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Business, Investment & Trade Affairs Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday said the Punjab government would extend all possible cooperation and facilitation to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial estate along Rawalpindi Ring Road Project or in the jurisdiction of Punjab Province.

The special assistant who is also Chairman of Punjab board of Investment and Trade said this while talking to a delegation of ICCI and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) that called on him in Lahore to discuss the setting up of industrial estate and industrial zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department Government of Punjab Secretary Dr. Wasif Khursheed, PBIT CEO Dr. Erfa Iqbal, RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, RDA DG Ammara Khan, FIEDMC Chief Operating Officer Aamer Saleemi, ICCI former Presidents Khalid Javed and Shaban Khalid, RCCI former President Syed Asad Mashadi and RCCI former Senior Vice President Sheikh Hafeez were present in the meeting.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said the Punjab government would encourage and facilitate the investors for making investment along the Rawalpindi Ring Road while the Punjab Board of Investment will extend all possible assistance towards the establishment of industrial estate as the main objective of the project was to bring progress and prosperity to the region as SEZs, cottage industry, business hubs, wholesale markets, theme park and other projects would be set up along this important project besides solving the traffic congestion issues of the twin cities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan highlighted the importance of a new industrial estate in Islamabad region to promote industrialization as the current industrial zones in the Federal capital have reached their full capacity due to which setting up new industrial units has become a problem for potential investors of the region.

He said that ICCI wanted to develop a new industrial estate for Islamabad region on FIEDMC model in order to give boost to industrial activities.

He lauded the Punjab government for initiating consultation process with all the stakeholders and added that the Ring Road project would undoubtedly give boost to business and industrial activities in the region.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said that planning for industrial zones and commercial areas along R3 project would be done in consultation with ICCI and RCCI and the project will be taken forward with suggestions, recommendations and consultation from both the chambers.

RDA DG Ammara Khan gave a detailed presentation about the proposed locations of industrial zones on the R3 project.

The representatives of RCCI said that space should also be provided for relocation of the wholesale market and cottage industry.