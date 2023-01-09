UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Govt To Form Working Group For Textile Industry'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce, Lt. (R) Sohail Ashraf said on Monday that Punjab government had decided to constitute a working group for resolving the problems of textile industry in the province

During his visit to All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House here, he said the working group would consist of both Punjab government functionaries and the APTMA nominees.

He was also accompanied by Additional Secretary Zohaib Mushtaq, Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal Malik, Deputy Secretary Abubakar Zubair, PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, and Directors Abu Bakar Suleman and Sohail Qadri. While, APTMA (North Zone) Chairman Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Karman Arshad, Vice Chairman Asad Shafi, Secretary General Raza Baqir and members of the Association attended the meeting.

Responding to the APTMA demands, the Punjab Secretary Industries assured that Punjab government would consider the industry demands in the larger interest of the country's exports. The Punjab government would leave no stone unturned in supporting smooth functioning of all industrial units to jack up the exports, he added.

Sohail Ashraf also assured the industrialists of taking up the energy issues for export oriented units in Punjab with the concerned quarters, besides providing export-friendly environment in the province.

He said, the government had pinned high hopes on the export-oriented sector for creation of jobs and new investment in the country. He said that development work on the establishment of industrial zones was being done on priority basis and Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Park project was expected to be completed early next year. He added that all these zones would serve as industrial hubs equipped with all basic infrastructure and state of the art facilities.

He urged the industry to start planning for setting up industrial units at the earliest.

The provincial secretary said that Punjab government would consider provision of working capital through Punjab Bank and other government sources for the stitching units.

Earlier, Hamid Zaman briefed the provincial secretary about problems being faced by the textile industry in Punjab.

