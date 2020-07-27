Punjab govt to keep all shops, markets closed on Eid-ul-Azha

(@fidahassanain)

The government held a meeting to review the measures against Covid-19 pandemic ahead of Eidul Azha.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Punjab government decided to shut all markets and shopping mall shut for eight days in order to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic here on Monday.

The Punjab government would keep all markets closed for eight days.

The decision was taken in a Punjab government’s meeting to review the measures against Covid-19 pandemic ahead of Eidul Azha. It would be effective from 12: 00 am midnight.

Earlier, the Punjab government had imposed smart lockdown on Covid-19 hotspots in four cities of the province.

The government was concerned that shopping activities in the markets before Eidul Azha could cause the spread of Coronavirus, so it was decided in the larger public interest so that the smart lockdown on the eve of upcoming religious festivals could be enforced.

All Pakistan Traders Association had rejected the decision of Punjab government and called it “economic murder”.

“The virus has come to an almost end. The government was just preparing for our economic murder by forcing all markets and shops to remain closed,” Traders Association Secretary Naeem Mir said.

According to Radio Pakistan, the death toll decreased today as compared to the previous days. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 274,289 in Pakistan on Monday, while the death toll stands at 5842.

National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said that more than 1,176 cases of coronavirus were reported while 20 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.