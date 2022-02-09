UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt To Make Need Based Recruitment

February 09, 2022

Punjab govt to make need based recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday instructed the departments to introduce need based posts and made recruitment accordingly instead of recruiting on already unnecessary approved seats.

The Finance department and the Planning and Development board will review the sanctioned seats in all government departments and ensure the needfulness and requirements of the seats. However, the profitable semi-government companies and authorities covering expenses from their own resources will be authorized to recruit as according to their requirements. But the government-funded companies will be required to approve new positions before hiring. The recruitment ban notification will be reviewed while the recruitment for approved key seats will be exempted from the ban.

The decisions were taken in the 75th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The other participants in the meeting included Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development Board and secretaries of relevant departments.

The minister observed that vacant seats in government departments, companies and authorities have a negative impact on the performance of the institutions and it is important to ensure immediate recruitment for all such seats.

In addition, there are a number of seats in government departments that have either been replaced by machines or are no longer required. He observed that it is better for the government to focus on their rationality and provide non-existent facilities instead of unnecessary recruitment to improve the performance of government departments, adapting to modern requirements instead of burdening the public exchequer with more recruitment for such seats.

More than 10 demands were made by various departments in the meeting. The meeting approved recruitment in Safe City Authority on the request Home Department and Water Supply scheme for Tehsil Issa Khel of the Irrigation department.

The meeting also approved a supplementary budget of Rs 10.74 million for recruitment of psychology specialists for establishment of Psycho Socio Centers, and service charges of supplies of food to Ehsas programs.

The agenda regarding construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road was postponed till the next meeting for further clarification while the agenda regarding procurement of number plates of Excise and Taxation Department was approved to be discussed in the Cabinet Committee.

