Punjab Govt To Provide Solar Panels To Consumers Using 500 Units Electricity
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given approval to the initiative in a bid to provide relief to the inflation-stricken consumers.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) In a major development aimed at sustainable energy solutions, the Punjab government on Monday greenlit the 'Bright Homes' program.
The initiative aims to provide solar panels to consumers utilizing up to 500 units of electricity.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a crucial cabinet meeting where unanimous approval was granted for the project. Under this program, the millions of households across Punjab, consuming between 50 to 500 units of electricity, would receive solar systems.
Highlighting the financial aspect, the Punjab government would cover 90% of the solar panel costs, with consumers contributing the remaining 10%.
The panels would be provided on convenient five-year installment plans, ensuring affordability for all participants.
Speaking on the initiative, the Punjab CM emphasized the program's dual benefits of reducing electricity bills and promoting eco-friendly energy sources.
She underscored the government's commitment to alleviating current economic challenges faced by households.
The implementation of 'Bright Homes' reflected Punjab's proactive approach in tackling energy crises and rising electricity costs.
By prioritizing transparency, the program would initially target the most vulnerable households, providing them with immediate relief through access to sustainable energy solutions.
The Punjab CM expressed confidence that the program would shield the public from past economic turmoil and pave the way for a stable future.
With this initiative, she assured that within five years, consumers would not confront the current energy-related issues plaguing the region.
