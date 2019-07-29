Punjab govt to strengthen industrial sector

The Punjab government will strengthen the industrial sector through public-private partnership which would be based on innovative financing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will strengthen the industrial sector through public-private partnership which would be based on innovative financing.

In this connection, the government was inviting the visionaries, strategists, policy makers, developers, planners of the industrial sector to come forward and join hands with the Punjab government to develop this sector to help alleviate poverty through employment generation.

Talking to APP, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) sources said the Punjab government was making its utmost endeavor to develop, promote and streamline the industry sector in the province.

Utilizing the best professional expertise, the government was taking concrete measures with the best available social capital, they added.

Through employment generation, the Punjab government would be able to implement pro-poor growth and skilled development in Punjab, they said.

The sources further informed that the Punjab government was going to set up nine industrial centers in the province for industrial and technological development, to bring prosperity and development in the country.

It may be mentioned here that these centers would be established on ten thousand acres in the province to promote industrial sector. Following this announcement one hundred and fifty acres of land has been provided in Gujranwala and sixty three acres land in Wazirabad for the establishment of small industrial state zone.