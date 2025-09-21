Open Menu

Punjab Has Strong Financial Position: Mian Mujtaba

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Punjab has strong financial position: Mian Mujtaba

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that Punjab’s financial position remains strong with no shortage of funds.

The provincial government has announced a comprehensive relief package for flood victims, he said, assuring that all compensation will be completed within one month. Survey teams have already been mobilized, and financial assistance will be provided through ATM cards to ensure transparency and eliminate any possibility of corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar titled “Flood Devastation and Timely Measures of the Chief Minister of Punjab” organized by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Trust at a local hotel on Sunday. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin, DG PDMA Irfan Kathiar, RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DG Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, and Bishop of Lahore.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman paid rich tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for leading a historic and effective response to the unprecedented floods. He said that under her dynamic leadership, all government institutions, in close collaboration with the armed forces, carried out successful rescue operations. This teamwork minimized the scale of potential losses from the natural disaster.

He highlighted that during the floods, cabinet members remained in the field, supervising relief efforts in their assigned districts to ensure smooth coordination.

The recent floods, which simultaneously affected 28 districts, were among the worst in Punjab’s history. The situation was further aggravated by the release of heavy water flows from India during the monsoon season.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman praised PDMA, Rescue 1122, Police, City District Government, Health Department, and other institutions for their remarkable performance. He noted that for the first time in history, livestock was rescued alongside people. He added that flood camps were managed with dignity, providing victims with clean bedding, proper food, healthcare facilities, and arrangements for their animals.

Announcing the relief package, the Minister said that under the directives of the Chief Minister, Rs. 1 million will be provided for the reconstruction of fully destroyed houses, while Rs. 500,000 will be given for partially damaged houses. Families of deceased victims will receive Rs. 1 million, while seriously injured individuals will be given Rs. 500,000 each. Compensation for livestock losses will also be included.

Looking ahead, the Minister said that in light of climate change, heavier rains and floods are expected in the coming years. To counter these risks, the Punjab Government will construct small dams, build underground recharge wells for drainage and storage of rainwater, clear river passages, remove illegal encroachments, and complete the construction and repair of drains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

19 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

19 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

34 minutes ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

49 minutes ago
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business