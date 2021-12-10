UrduPoint.com

Punjab Increases ADP By Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Punjab increases ADP by Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht

Around Rs 85 billion increase is being made in the current financial year's ADP (Annual Development Plan) funds which would enhance the total volume to Rs 646 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Around Rs 85 billion increase is being made in the current financial year's ADP (Annual Development Plan) funds which would enhance the total volume to Rs 646 billion.

This record increase is made in line with recommendations of different departments to ensure speedy completion of development projects. The departments should also ensure effective utilization of funds by improving their performance.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht stated this while addressing the 69th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at CMO (Chief Minister Office) here on Thursday.

The minister informed the participants that most of the additional funds are being spent on education, healthcare and infrastructure development projects.

While giving the details, he said 18526 million rupees are being provided additionally to the specialized health and medical education department to complete 22 health schemes while the Primary healthcare department would complete 6 schemes with the provision of an additional amount of 7500 million rupees.

Meanwhile, the LDA would be provided 7000 million rupees more, he said.

The meeting also deliberated upon more than 40 recommendations, in addition to an increase in ADP funds of the P&D department which included the inclusion of more schemes in ADP and the provision of medical expenses to government employees.

The departments should ensure timely completion of ADP funded schemes in the current financial year besides giving attention to the provision of the best services to the people. Alongside, P&D and the finance departments should improve the MLV mechanism for the effective utilization of funds, the minister stated.

