Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) to set up 32MW grid station in QABP

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32-megawatt grid station in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) to cater to the needs of industrial units to be set up there

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi told the media here Wednesday that ground-breaking ceremony of QABP would to be held this month. The business park was being supplied 1.

2 megawatts of electricity uninterruptedly; therefore local or foreign industrialists could construct their respective production unit from now onward.

Hashmi mentioned that layout/design of the park had been restructured to accommodate all industrial sectors instead of only textile sector, while infrastructures like roads, sewerage lines, water supply lines, multipurpose common facility centre, provision of underground electricity lines were being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 25 billion.