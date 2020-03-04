UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Industrial Estates Development And Management Company (PIEDMC) To Set Up 32MW Grid Station In QABP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:57 PM

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) to set up 32MW grid station in QABP

The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32-megawatt grid station in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) to cater to the needs of industrial units to be set up there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to establish its own 32-megawatt grid station in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) to cater to the needs of industrial units to be set up there.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi told the media here Wednesday that ground-breaking ceremony of QABP would to be held this month. The business park was being supplied 1.

2 megawatts of electricity uninterruptedly; therefore local or foreign industrialists could construct their respective production unit from now onward.

Hashmi mentioned that layout/design of the park had been restructured to accommodate all industrial sectors instead of only textile sector, while infrastructures like roads, sewerage lines, water supply lines, multipurpose common facility centre, provision of underground electricity lines were being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 25 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Punjab Water Company Nabeel Textile Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

No proposal under consideration to construct inter ..

1 minute ago

Prevailing ugly conditions in extremist India to c ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus detains Syrian after migrants brought to sh ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says COVID-19 Situation in Mosco ..

2 minutes ago

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

16 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.