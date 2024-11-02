Open Menu

Punjab Industries, Commerce Minister Inaugurates Construction Sector Expo

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo

Industrial exhibition will be continued for three days and features 78 stalls from various companies showcasing tiles, furniture and architectural designs

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, inaugurated the Construction Sector Expo at Expo Center, Johar Town, Lahore on Saturday, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The industrial exhibition will be continued for three days and features 78 stalls from various companies showcasing tiles, furniture, and architectural designs. The provincial Minister visited the stalls established in the exhibition.

While talking on this occasion , Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that such industrial exhibitions play an important role in promoting business activities, and praised the Trade Development Authority’s effort in organizing the event for the construction industry.

He further noted that the Punjab government has created a favorable environment for investment in the construction sector and other industries, and measures have been taken to simplify laws to encourage both domestic and foreign investment.

The Provincial Minister emphasized that promoting quality technical education is a top priority for the government, and in line with this, TEVTA's institutions, labs, and courses are being upgraded.

TEVTA will also signed collaboration agreements with COTHM and other institutions to promote quality technical education.

The Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Rafia Syed and other officials were also present on this occasion.

