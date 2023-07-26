Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) open Punjab Job Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) jointly opened Punjab Job Center here at Lahore Chamber on Wednesday

The center is an Innovative Government-Level Online Data Repository aimed at revolutionizing the labor market and providing crucial social protection during times of disaster and catastrophe.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by prominent figures from both organizations including LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, PITB Additional Director General Qasim Afzal and Director (Labour and Human Resource Development) Imran Haider Tipu.

The Punjab Job Center marks a significant stride in efforts to bolster human capital potential.

On this occasion, Kashif Anwar highlighted the profound implications of this initiative, emphasizing that it is poised to transform the dynamics of employment in Punjab. By creating an ecosystem that connects potential employees with employers, the center aims to facilitate a streamlined and efficient job placement process.

While, Qasim Afzal underlined the critical role played by the PITB in this landmark project. He asserted that the collaborative efforts of LCCI and PITB have culminated in the setting up a reliable platform that caters to the evolving needs of the job market. The center's multifaceted approach ensures that job seekers can explore various opportunities while simultaneously allowing industries to access a vast talent pool.

He said one of the key features of the Punjab Job Center is its comprehensive database of working human capital. This repository serves as a clean pool of resources, enabling employers to find the right talent for their organizations swiftly.

The center's emphasis on profiling human resources will further enhance trust and credibility in the labor market, fostering an atmosphere of professionalism and competency.

Moreover, to strengthen their partnership and commitment to this transformative endeavor, LCCI and PITB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU outlines the scope of collaboration, which includes the registration of working human capital and employers, the establishment of a seamless interface between employers and potential employees through IT-based kiosks, and facilitation of job searches for the working population.

The implementation of this MoU will see the deployment of kiosk computer machines equipped with UPS and CCTV cameras at strategic locations across Lahore. These kiosks will serve as access points to the Punjab Job Center's centralized data of human capital in the province. Such an accessible and technologically advanced system is expected to bring convenience and efficiency to the job-seeking process.

The Punjab Job Center signifies a concerted effort by the government to bridge the gap between job supply and demand while also ensuring that workers are equipped with the necessary skills through training and education. By promoting skill development, the center seeks to empower the workforce and enable them to meet the ever-changing demands of the job market.

With the launch of the Punjab Job Center, Punjab's labour landscape is poised to undergo a transformational shift. As it facilitates job placements, empowers job seekers, and fosters an environment of social protection, the center sets a pioneering example for other regions to follow suit in their pursuit of sustainable economic growth and development.