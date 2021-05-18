UrduPoint.com
Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess Meeting Held

Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Punjab infrastructure development cess meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review proposals relating to Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess.

During the meeting, the minister directed to hold a comprehensive study to take final decision and added that promotion of economic activities was the first priority of the government.

The industrialists and traders had been given a relief worth Rs 56 billion in taxes during corona pandemic and steps would also be taken in next budget to encourage business activities, he assured.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PRA Zainul Abideen and others attended the meeting.

