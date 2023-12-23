Open Menu

Punjab Labour Secretary, LCCI SVP Discuss Economic Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Labour and Human Resources Secretary Naeem Ghous, along with Director General Labour Syeda Kulsum Hai and Director Labour Welfare Muhammad Shahid, conducted a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry here on Saturday

Focus of the discussion was on fostering a collaborative environment to enhance the growth of the business community for overall development of Pakistan.

The secretary emphasised pivotal role of the business community in progress and prosperity of the nation. He affirmed that the Punjab Labour Department was dedicated to serving as a facilitator, ensuring maximum facilities for trade and industry. Ghous highlighted that the department has formulated policies with a vision to create a satisfied labour force capable of making optimal contributions to national growth.

Naeem Ghous underlined the importance of promoting healthy labour management and industrial relations for socio-economic progress, emphasizing the fundamental role of the labour force in industrial development.

He commended the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its significant role in this regard and sought continued cooperation from the business community.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for trust-building between the business community and government departments, citing it as essential for smoother collaboration. He suggested a reduction in the frequency of tax payments related to various labour taxes to once a year, aiming to streamline processes and contribute to the ease of doing business.

He emphasized on commitment from both sides to foster a stronger partnership between the government and the business community, with a shared vision of achieving sustained economic growth and development in Pakistan.

