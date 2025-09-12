- Home
Punjab Launches Multi-billion Development Programs For Agricultural Growth And Farmers’ Prosperity
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has launched multi-billion development programs for agricultural growth and farmers’ prosperity in the province.
In this connection, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Amir Shehzad King visited Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad on Friday and held a meeting with AARI Chief Scientist Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman and other agricultural scientists.
During meeting, the additional secretary agriculture was briefed in detail on the Annual Research and Development Program 2025–26.
The meeting also reviewed several new initiatives launched under the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to accelerate agricultural development and ensure the prosperity of farmers.
Addressing participants, Additional Secretary Amir Shehzad King informed that Rs.5,500 million have been allocated for the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program Phase II, while Rs.1,500 million will be spent on the Crop Insurance Scheme.
He said that the implementation of these programs will promote agricultural research, farm mechanization, efficient water use, and the adoption of new technologies.
He expressed confidence that higher per-acre yields will improve farmers’ livelihoods and contribute to the overall stability of the national economy.
During briefing, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman highlighted that under the Punjab Kisan Card Phase II, financing facilities worth Rs.200 billion have been introduced.
For the improvement of agricultural research, Rs.5,000 million have been allocated while Rs.10,000 million have been set aside for the Chief Minister’s High-Power Tractor Program.
He further informed that major investments include Rs. 8,826 million for the solarization of tube wells, Rs. 1,400 million for enhancing citrus production, Rs. 7,000 million for agricultural development in the Potohar region, and Rs. 9,000 million for the High-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program.
Similarly, Rs. 8,000 million have been earmarked for the Water Efficient Agriculture Program, Rs. 2,000 million for the establishment of Model Agri-Malls, Rs.2,155 million for the internship program for agriculture graduates, Rs.2,000 million for boosting cotton production in Bahawalpur, and Rs.20,000 million for water reservoirs and conservation projects, he added.
