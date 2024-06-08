Open Menu

Punjab Livestock Card And Farmers' Guidance App; Check Details Here

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here

The farmers could get loans through the Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers’ Guidance App.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2024) Punjab Livestock Card and “Farmer Guidance App” has been launched for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz approved Punjab Livestock Card project which would grant rupees 2.5 lakh interest-free loan for the animal feed.

CM Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting relating to livestock in which important projects were granted approval. The Chief Minister directed to simplify the stages to acquire loans for the livestock farmers along with formulating a scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. The CM said, "We want to put livestock farmers of Punjab on the path of economic independence."

The participants were apprised during the meeting that prospects to provide loans on soft instalments to the males and females for dairy farming in the rural areas of South Punjab will be reviewed.

40 thousand farmers would be granted loans through Punjab Livestock Card.

Four lakh animals will be available for meat export through the Punjab Livestock Card scheme. The farmers would be provided facilities to undertake free tagging of animals, free insemination services along with wanda and silage quality testing facilities. The farmers would be provided a soft loan worth rupees 270,000 through the Livestock Card for wanda, silage and mineral mixture facilities in Punjab. The farmers can pay their loan in 90 days through the Punjab Livestock Card. The livestock care will be facilitated through ‘Animal Identity Traceability System’ in Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

