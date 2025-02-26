Open Menu

Punjab Minister For Agriculture And Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Inaugurates FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition

February 26, 2025

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurates FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurated the FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition at the Expo Centre on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurated the FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition at the Expo Centre on Wednesday.

The event, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), attracted local and international stakeholders from the agriculture and food industries.

Those attending the event were: TDAP CEO Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, Secretary Shehryar Taj, FPCCI Vice President Athar Sultan Chawla, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shah, and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Minister Kirmani praised the expo for fostering investment in Punjab’s food and agriculture sectors, noting participation from major companies from China, Korea, and the U.S.

He highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to agricultural development, including the Rs. 400 billion Agriculture Transformation Programme, Rs. 75 billion Kissan Card initiative, and Green Tractor Programme, offering Rs. 1 million subsidies to farmers.

Other initiatives include solarizing tube wells, hiring agricultural graduates, and promoting agritech through public-private partnerships.

The three-day exhibition (Feb 26-28) showcases 150 stalls featuring innovations in food processing, packaging, and supply chain solutions. A strong international presence, including exhibitors from South Korea, China, and the EU, reflects global interest in Pakistan’s growing agriculture sector.

TDAP CEO Faiz Ahmed Chadhar expressed confidence in the event’s success, emphasizing its role in value addition and export growth. The first day featured panel discussions on logistics, packaging innovations, halal labeling, and opportunities in Pakistan’s olive sector, attracting industry experts and investors.

The exhibition continues with sessions on organic horticulture, agritech business, and success stories in value addition, aiming to drive Pakistan’s agricultural progress and international trade partnerships.

