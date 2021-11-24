Punjab minister visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo and spoke to startups, visitors and investors.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo and spoke to startups, visitors and investors.

A spokesman for the Punjab Industries Department said here on Wednesday, the Provincial Minister said that positive outcome of agreements signed with world renowned investment companies at the Dubai Expo would soon be seen. The creation of new industrial units will create thousands of new jobs.

He said that Dubai Expo provided a global platform for startups to share their ideas which would benefit them. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the economy of Punjab would be further strengthened by increasing the sales of handicrafts.

The government has provided artisans with a platform to hone their craft by establishing artisan villages, which will benefit them. The provincial minister said that easy loans were being provided under Punjab Rozgar scheme for starting new business. Skilled youth should take advantage of wonderful scheme of the government.

Thousands of people visit the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo every day and visitors were declaring Pakistan Pavilion as number one.

On the occasion, Yawar Mehdi, Director, Creative and Culture, Punjab Small IndustriesCorporation, also briefed the provincial minister about the ongoing activities at the Dubai Expo.