UrduPoint.com

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes In PDWP Forum

, ,  

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:24 PM

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum  

These schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 24th, 2021) The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.42,309.203 million.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project at the cost of Rs. 25,500.000 million, Establishment of Project Management Unit: Revamping Work of DHQ/THQ Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs.

1.095.893 million, Provision of Air Rescue Service in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 1,1631.000 million, Extension / Improvement of Water Supply Scheme Sourthern City, Okara (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 925.180 million and Upgradation and Environmental Improvement of Chungi No. 09 Disposal Station Multan at the cost of Rs. 3,157.130 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Okara All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

4 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

8 minutes ago
 Over 40% of Britons Believe It Takes at Least 1 Ye ..

Over 40% of Britons Believe It Takes at Least 1 Year to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic - ..

35 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Prosecutors to Ask Court to Arrest Poros ..

Ukrainian Prosecutors to Ask Court to Arrest Poroshenko in High Treason Case - R ..

35 minutes ago
 Quaid's 146th birth anniversary; VC IUB paid rich ..

Quaid's 146th birth anniversary; VC IUB paid rich tribute to Jinnah

52 minutes ago
 Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postpon ..

Libya Should Avoid Legitimacy Vacuum After Postponed Elections - Turkish Foreign ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.