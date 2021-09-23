UrduPoint.com

Punjab Paid Rs 1.5 Billion Premium To Cover Farmers Losses In Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:58 PM

Punjab paid Rs 1.5 billion premium to cover farmers losses in three years

Punjab government paid premium worth Rs 1.5 billion to insurance companies during last three years from 2018 to 2021 to provide security cover to farmers against losses in case of natural disasters under government's crop insurance (Takaful) scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government paid premium worth Rs 1.5 billion to insurance companies during last three years from 2018 to 2021 to provide security cover to farmers against losses in case of natural disasters under government's crop insurance (Takaful) scheme.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that crop insurance scheme was introduced in Kharif 2018 and its scope was widened up to 18 districts from Kahrif 2019 season. And, it was further extended to cover total 27 districts in Rabi 2020-21 season.

Registration process was launched for farmers in districts including Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Rajanpur, Bakhar, DG Khan, Kasur, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Okar, Vehari, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali and Hafizabad.

Farmers were offered insurance cover for crops including cotton, wheat, sunflower and canola against potential losses caused by climate change, natural disasters and locust.

Farmers owning up to five acre land were given 100 per cent subsidy on premium payment while those having landholding 5-50 acres were allowed 50 per cent subsidy.

Farmers who register their crops for insurance are issued policy certificates and they are updated through SMS service.

It may be noted that farmers are compensated against their losses on the basis of data collected at tahsil level by crop reporting service.

Farmers willing to avail the facility can contact officials at agriculture extension or crop reporting center and get registered for crop insurance facility free of charge. They can also register crops at web site 'http://cropinsurance.punjab gov.pk'.

Farmers should feel free to contact officials via telephone 04299330981 during working hours for further details and assistance, the spokesman said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari SITE May SMS 2018 2019 Cotton From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.