Punjab paid Rs 1.5 billion premium to cover farmers losses in three years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab government paid premium worth Rs 1.5 billion to insurance companies during last three years from 2018 to 2021 to provide security cover to farmers against losses in case of natural disasters under government's crop insurance (Takaful) scheme.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that crop insurance scheme was introduced in Kharif 2018 and its scope was widened up to 18 districts from Kahrif 2019 season. And, it was further extended to cover total 27 districts in Rabi 2020-21 season.

Registration process was launched for farmers in districts including Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Rajanpur, Bakhar, DG Khan, Kasur, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Okar, Vehari, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali and Hafizabad.

Farmers were offered insurance cover for crops including cotton, wheat, sunflower and canola against potential losses caused by climate change, natural disasters and locust.

Farmers owning up to five acre land were given 100 per cent subsidy on premium payment while those having landholding 5-50 acres were allowed 50 per cent subsidy.

Farmers who register their crops for insurance are issued policy certificates and they are updated through SMS service.

It may be noted that farmers are compensated against their losses on the basis of data collected at tahsil level by crop reporting service.

Farmers willing to avail the facility can contact officials at agriculture extension or crop reporting center and get registered for crop insurance facility free of charge. They can also register crops at web site 'http://cropinsurance.punjab gov.pk'.

Farmers should feel free to contact officials via telephone 04299330981 during working hours for further details and assistance, the spokesman said.