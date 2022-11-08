Punjab P&D Board, IUCN launch 'Climate change gender action plan'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Planning and Development Board (P&D), in collaboration with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), launched Pakistan's first-ever 'Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP)' in Punjab, here on Tuesday.

The launching ceremony was held at the P&D offices, and co-organised by the IUCN Pakistan and the Programme Coordination Unit, PGDP, and P&D Board. Government officers and officials from various departments participated in the event.

Board Secretary Dr. Sohail Anwar said that the government and the IUCN, recognising the important opportunity for bringing innovative adaptation and resilience solutions for those who are most vulnerable especially women, prepared the plan as an action framework for evidence-based resources to help and support committed stakeholders deliver climate and gender solutions around six priority sectors.

The ccGAP is a roadmap to support the government in policy-making and mapping of those at-risk individuals and communities on the front-lines of climate change to anticipate and recover from disasters, adapt livelihoods, and build long-term resilience around six priority sector.

"Climate change is not gender neutral. In Punjab, we promote the initiatives to strengthen the productive role of women," he added.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, country representative IUCN, spoke about the importance of gender and climate and how it would be streamlined into the main policy-making curriculum. He appreciated the efforts of P&D in embedding gender in part of their Punjab Green Development Programme.

Dr. Muhammad Abid Bodla, Member Environment & Climate Change, P&D Board, also appreciated the initiative and termed it very timely launch at the time of UNFCCC COP event.

Ms Fauzia Bilqis Malik, Programme Coordinator IUCN Pakistan, presented the participatory development process of climate change gender action plan and presented highlights of the action plan of sectors.

Ms Ahad Yousaf, DPC, PGDP, briefly explained scope of programme and how the project was interconnected with all sectors.

The event concluded with consensus and unanimous testimonies across the board on climate change by continuing to address climate change and gender adaptation through ccGAP aiming at saving lives and livelihoods to a more sustainable economy.