UrduPoint.com

Punjab P&D Board, IUCN Launch 'Climate Change Gender Action Plan'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Punjab P&D Board, IUCN launch 'Climate change gender action plan'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Planning and Development Board (P&D), in collaboration with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), launched Pakistan's first-ever 'Climate Change Gender Action Plan (ccGAP)' in Punjab, here on Tuesday.

The launching ceremony was held at the P&D offices, and co-organised by the IUCN Pakistan and the Programme Coordination Unit, PGDP, and P&D Board. Government officers and officials from various departments participated in the event.

Board Secretary Dr. Sohail Anwar said that the government and the IUCN, recognising the important opportunity for bringing innovative adaptation and resilience solutions for those who are most vulnerable especially women, prepared the plan as an action framework for evidence-based resources to help and support committed stakeholders deliver climate and gender solutions around six priority sectors.

The ccGAP is a roadmap to support the government in policy-making and mapping of those at-risk individuals and communities on the front-lines of climate change to anticipate and recover from disasters, adapt livelihoods, and build long-term resilience around six priority sector.

"Climate change is not gender neutral. In Punjab, we promote the initiatives to strengthen the productive role of women," he added.

Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, country representative IUCN, spoke about the importance of gender and climate and how it would be streamlined into the main policy-making curriculum. He appreciated the efforts of P&D in embedding gender in part of their Punjab Green Development Programme.

Dr. Muhammad Abid Bodla, Member Environment & Climate Change, P&D Board, also appreciated the initiative and termed it very timely launch at the time of UNFCCC COP event.

Ms Fauzia Bilqis Malik, Programme Coordinator IUCN Pakistan, presented the participatory development process of climate change gender action plan and presented highlights of the action plan of sectors.

Ms Ahad Yousaf, DPC, PGDP, briefly explained scope of programme and how the project was interconnected with all sectors.

The event concluded with consensus and unanimous testimonies across the board on climate change by continuing to address climate change and gender adaptation through ccGAP aiming at saving lives and livelihoods to a more sustainable economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Colombian Peso Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

6 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

22 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

33 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.