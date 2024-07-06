Open Menu

Punjab P&D Board Reviews Updated Status Of ADP

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

Planning and Development Board Punjab (P&D Board) Secretary Dr Asif Tufail has presided

over a meeting with planning & development officers of P&D headquarter, divisions and districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) Secretary Dr Asif Tufail has presided

over a meeting with planning & development officers of P&D headquarter, divisions and districts

to review the updated status of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for financial

year 2024–25.

According to P&D Board's spokesman here Saturday, the secretary directed the officers to complete the approval process of all unapproved development schemes from the authorized forums ie DDC (District Development Committee), DDWP (Divisional Development Working Party), DDS (Decision Support System) and PDWP (Provincial Development Working Party) till July 31, 2024.

He added that PC-I of all schemes should be uploaded on SMDP (Smart Monitoring of Development Projects) so that the funds could be released in time and transparency should be ensured.

Dr Asif Tufail directed that special care must be taken for the CM (Chief Minister) initiatives, and its approval and implementation should be done on priority. "The officers concerned should visit and observe the working on all development schemes to ensure transparency and merit in the implementation process," he concluded

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit July All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

40 seconds ago
 Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, ..

Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..

44 seconds ago
 SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant m ..

SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients

45 seconds ago
 Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

50 seconds ago
 IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain ci ..

IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

1 hour ago
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losse ..

HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses

1 hour ago
 Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident d ..

Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital

1 hour ago
 Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat ..

Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of curr ..

1 hour ago
 PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of sta ..

PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions T ..

1 hour ago
 Sargodha University visits China for expanding coo ..

Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tec ..

1 hour ago
 Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business