Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 54th meeting of current financial year approved ten developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 23561.089 million here on Tuesday.

The approved developmental scheme Included: Punjab Rural Sustainable Water and Sanitation Project(PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster South-III (Remaining Villages of Liaqatpur at the cost of Rs 2107.533 million; Punjab Rural Sustainable Water and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster Central - I (Remaining Villages of Bhawana) at the cost of Rs 896.320 million; Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply & Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster South-1 (Project: Phase II- Revenue Villages Tehsil Khair Pur Tamewali, Bahawalpur) at the cost of Rs 1003.350 million; Punjab Rural Sustainable Water and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster North at the cost of Rs 1441.940 million; Punjab Rural Sustainable Water and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) in Tehsil Kahror Pakka (Lot-2) at the cost of Rs 1153.

538 million; Up-Gradation of Emergency Operation Theaters/Radiology/Laundry & Pathology Department, Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 695.38 million; Provision of Whole Body Multi-Slice Ultra-Fast CT Scanner for Acute Stroke and vascular Interventions at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 562.112 million; Programme for Revamping of Emergencies of Tertiary Care Hospital in Punjab (DHQ Teaching Hospital, Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs 489.145 million; Construction of Papin Dam Project. (Revised) at the cost of Rs 14616.271 million; Development of Online Statistical System in Punjab (OSSP) (Revised) at the cost of Rs 595.500 million.

P&D Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain presided over the meeting, while the Board Secretary Sohail Anwar, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.