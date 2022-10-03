UrduPoint.com

Punjab PDWP Approves 14 Developmental Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved 14 developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 32,229.75 million

These schemes were approved in the 16th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

These schemes were approved in the 16th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Feroza to Head Farid Road District Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs. 479.177 million, Construction of Multi Level Grade Separation at Shahdara Morr, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 9,056.020 million, Project Management Unit (PMU): Heritage & Urban Regeneration in Lahore: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone at the cost of Rs. 317.000 million, Construction of Divisional Complex at Gujrat Phase-I at the cost of Rs. 8,805.868 million, Dualization of Road from Shadiwal to Chak Gillan District Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,138.631 million, Construction of Flyover on Gujrat Bypass (N-5) to Link Industrial Area-II I/C Link Rawalpindi Side & Additional Bridges over Bhimber Nullah & UJC in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 2,473.140 million, Rehabilitation of road from Service Morr to Bolay Bridge Length = 4.70 Km District Gujrat at the cost of Rs.

886.180 million, Rehabilitation / Improvement of Gujrat City Roads District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 1,190.342 million, Dualization of Gujrat Dinga Road (Section Gujrat to Dhal Bangash) Length = 17.50 Km District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 1,812.174 million, Dualization of Gujrat Jlalpur Jattan Head Marala Road (Section Gujrat to UOG) Length = 6.00 Km District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 911.529 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Renala Khud to Hujra Chowk via Shergarh (Length=27.10 Km) Tehsil Renala Khurd Depalpur District Okara at the cost of Rs. 1016.887 million, Rehabilitation of Old G.T Road in Okara City (Section from Bypass Sahiwal Side to Bypass Lahore Side) Length=8.70 Km, Tehsil Okara at the cost of Rs. 1040.762 million, Rehabilitation of Depalpur Haveli Lakha Road via Bhuman Shah & Wasawawala (Length=24.50 Km) Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs. 1047.190 million and Rehabilitation of Depalpur Basirpur Road (Length=19.05 Km) Tehsil Depalpur District Okara at the cost of Rs. 1054.850 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Business

