Punjab PDWP approves 6 development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 35,176.558 million.

The schemes were approved in the 62nd PDWP meeting of the fiscal year 2021-22, with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included establishment of University of Child Health Sciences at Lahore with Rs. 8,386.093 million, establishment of Emergency and Trauma Centre at Jinnah Hospital Lahore with Rs. 7,751.464 million, establishment of Mother & Child Care Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore, with Rs.

9,000.304 million, dualisation of Dina-Mangla road, length 12.83-km, district Jhelum with Rs. 1,570.428 million, dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur road (length 27.35-km), district Sialkot with Rs. 5,072.389 million and development of signal-free corridor from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Centre Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr) with Rs. 3,395.880 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.