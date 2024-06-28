Punjab PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes Of Rs 26b
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in its 55th meeting of the current financial year (2023-24) here Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 25.969 billion
Chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1) Rehabilitation of Multan-Vehari Road Length 93.5 Km at the cost of Rs 13000 million
2) Dualization of Faisalabad Chiniot Sargodha road from Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil chowk Chiniot, District Faisalabad & Chiniot, Length 24.00 Km at the cost of Rs 11000 million
3) Construction of CPO/Complex at District Police Lines, Multan at the cost of Rs 481.
544 million
4) Improvement and Extension of Sewerage System in Burewala City at the cost of Rs 1011.80 million
5) Urban Sewerage Scheme for (islam Pura, Zafar Colony, Qartaba Town, Jauhar Colony, Sultan Town, Shirazi Park, Mujhid Colony, Ali Town, Gilwala Including Adjacent Colonies) & Abadies of Yousaf Park, Aziz Colony, Bashir Colony, Nawab Colony Sargodha City at the cost of Rs 476.447 million
The P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.
