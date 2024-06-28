Open Menu

Punjab PDWP Approves Five Development Schemes Of Rs 26b

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes of Rs 26b

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in its 55th meeting of the current financial year (2023-24) here Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 25.969 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in its 55th meeting of the current financial year (2023-24) here Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 25.969 billion.

Chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Rehabilitation of Multan-Vehari Road Length 93.5 Km at the cost of Rs 13000 million

2) Dualization of Faisalabad Chiniot Sargodha road from Kamalpur Interchange to Tehsil chowk Chiniot, District Faisalabad & Chiniot, Length 24.00 Km at the cost of Rs 11000 million

3) Construction of CPO/Complex at District Police Lines, Multan at the cost of Rs 481.

544 million

4) Improvement and Extension of Sewerage System in Burewala City at the cost of Rs 1011.80 million

5) Urban Sewerage Scheme for (islam Pura, Zafar Colony, Qartaba Town, Jauhar Colony, Sultan Town, Shirazi Park, Mujhid Colony, Ali Town, Gilwala Including Adjacent Colonies) & Abadies of Yousaf Park, Aziz Colony, Bashir Colony, Nawab Colony Sargodha City at the cost of Rs 476.447 million

The P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Road Chiniot Sargodha Nasir Burewala Nabeel From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

10 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

21 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

21 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

22 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

22 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

22 minutes ago
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

28 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

28 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

28 minutes ago
 Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instr ..

Integrated anti dengue plan formulated on CM instructions

8 minutes ago
 CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish ..

CM Bugti announces austerity measures to diminish unnecessary expenditures

8 minutes ago
 Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

Tortured dead body found in coal mine's premises

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business