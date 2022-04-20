UrduPoint.com

Punjab PDWP Approves Four Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,306.314 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,306.314 million.

These schemes were approved in the 73rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Augmentation of Water Supply of Rawalpindi based Chahan Dam Source Particularly New Areas added in WASA's Jurisdiction, Rawalpindi. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 7,943.348 million, Construction and Rehabilitation of Kas Umar Khan Canal System, Tehsil Isa Khel, Mianwali at the cost of Rs.

9,429.875 million, Establishment of Project Implementation & Management Unit (PIMU)/Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) and Service Delivery Units (SDUs) (PRSWSSP) at the cost of Rs. 3,412.680 million and Rehabilitation of Nankana Sahib-Mangtanwala Road, Length 17.00 Km in District Nankana Sahib (Phase-I: from Km No. 0.00 to 9.00 = Length 9.00 Km) at the cost of Rs. 520.411 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Water Company Road Dam Rawalpindi Mianwali Nankana Sahib All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians on Howitzers ..

US Begins Training Over 50 Ukrainians on Howitzers Outside Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's ..

Sherman Expresses to NATO US Concern Over China's Support for Russia - State Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehba ..

FPCCI Regional Chairman congratulates Hamza Shehbaz

3 minutes ago
 Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does ..

Russia Properly Notified US of ICBM Test, US Does Not Deem It Threat - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

3500 policemen to be deployed on Youm-e-Ali

3 minutes ago
 Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

Teuns edges Valverde for Fleche Wallonne victory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.