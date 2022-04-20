Punjab PDWP approves four development schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,306.314 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,306.314 million.

These schemes were approved in the 73rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Augmentation of Water Supply of Rawalpindi based Chahan Dam Source Particularly New Areas added in WASA's Jurisdiction, Rawalpindi. (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 7,943.348 million, Construction and Rehabilitation of Kas Umar Khan Canal System, Tehsil Isa Khel, Mianwali at the cost of Rs.

9,429.875 million, Establishment of Project Implementation & Management Unit (PIMU)/Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC) and Service Delivery Units (SDUs) (PRSWSSP) at the cost of Rs. 3,412.680 million and Rehabilitation of Nankana Sahib-Mangtanwala Road, Length 17.00 Km in District Nankana Sahib (Phase-I: from Km No. 0.00 to 9.00 = Length 9.00 Km) at the cost of Rs. 520.411 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.