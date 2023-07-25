Punjab PDWP approves four developmental schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved four developmental schemes of the Local Government and Urban Development sector with an estimated cost of Rs 5273.077 million.

These schemes were approved in the 5th PDWP meeting of current financial year 2023-24.

The approved developmental schemes are included: Project Management Unit for Construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Babu Sabu Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 88.577 million; improvement of Sewerage System in Jaranwala and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the cost of Rs 2484.

7 million; comprehensive Sewerage System in Khanewal City (PCP) at the cost of Rs 1248.44 million; and up-gradation of Sewerage System and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Gojra City at the cost of Rs 1451.36 million.

Chief Economist, all members of the P&D board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.