UrduPoint.com

Punjab PDWP Approves Three Development Schemes

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Punjab PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs10,728.201 million.

These schemes were approved in the 63rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included--- Interior Work of Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Session Hall, Lahore at the cost of Rs.

809.387 million, Provision of Missing Specialities for Upgradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal at the cost of Rs. 8,845.054 million and Construction of Population Welfare House, Punjab at the cost of Rs. 1,073.760 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdill, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Population Welfare Sahiwal All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

2 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>